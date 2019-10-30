LeBron James' Halloween Costume??? Turtle-Murdering Plumber

Play video content TMZSports.com

Some good news, bad news for LeBron James ...

The good news ... the NBA superstar doesn't seem concerned about the fires near his home anymore. He partied at the Dream Hotel on Tuesday night wearing a Halloween mask.

The bad news ... WEAK COSTUME, BRO!!!

Don't get it wrong, we love Mario Bros. -- Luigi is the beloved neglected younger brother -- but a dinky little mask?! You're better than that Bron!!!

Fact is, the Lakers star has had a rough week -- he was evacuated from his Brentwood home early Monday morning due to the raging Getty Fire and moved into a nearby hotel.

Unclear if Bron is back in his home yet (the fire is still a threat according to officials), but James sent a taco truck to the first responders on Tuesday to show his appreciation.

Great work, now upgrade that mask!!!