Nicki Minaj's Husband Buys Her Wedding Ring Valued at $1.1 Million

Nicki Minaj's husband went to great lengths to put a ring on her finger ... overseeing the making of her wedding band every step of the way and throwing down a massive wad of cash to secure it.

Nicki is finally showing everyone the diamond goods ... and the jeweler who made it tells us Kenneth Petty handled the design, delivery and paid for it on his own. We're told the band is valued at $1.1 million.

Rafaello and Co tells us Kenneth commissioned them to make their wedding rings, working together on a design for several months. Nicki's custom bling features a 17-carat center with VVS2-clarity diamonds.

The jeweler tells us Kenneth wanted a traditional wedding ring for Nicki -- nice diamonds and nothing too gaudy -- because he knows that's her style.

As for Kenneth's band ... we're told it's customized with the words "Ken & Barbie" on the inside of the ring. Nicki's doesn't have an inscription, but we're told there was simply no room for one.

We're told the jeweler flew from New York City to Los Angeles a few days before Nicki's wedding to deliver the rings ... they came in a customized the jewelry box that plays a photo slideshow of the couple to the tune of Nicki's song, "Come See About Me."

TMZ broke the story ... Nicki and Kenneth got hitched last week in L.A. in a super low-key ceremony, rushing to the altar with her pastor because their marriage license was about to expire.