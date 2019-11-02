Nick Bosa's Dad Raves About Two Sons Dominating NFL, 'I Still Pay For Dinner!'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Nick and Joey Bosa are setting the NFL on fire -- they each have 7 sacks and are widely regarded as two of the best defensive players in the league.

So, how does their ex-NFL player dad feel about the family domination?

JOHN BOSA LOVES IT!!!

We spoke with the former NFL 1st round draft pick about his sons killing it for the 49ers and the L.A. Chargers ... and it's obvious John couldn't be more proud of his boys.

"Sometimes it's actually hard to believe how blessed I am to have 2 sons who are doing what they love," John tells TMZ Sports ... "It's amazing."

John -- who interestingly enough has 7 career NFL sacks -- says he always knew his boys had special athletic talent, but he could never have predicted this level of success.

But, it ain't just God-given ability. John says what sets his boys apart is their work ethic.

"They're absolutely relentless on trying to hone their skills and being the best they can be," John says.

"This is Joey's 4th year in the league and he's a miserable S.O.B. after practice if he didn't feel he had a great practice."

John hits all sorts of topics in our conversation. Here are some of the highlights ...

-- John explains why the family doesn't consider themselves "football fans"

-- John talks about why he hates "Thursday Night Football"

-- Why Nick owes a lot of his NFL success to his big bro Joey

-- Why John tries to stay out of his sons' business affairs

-- The 49ers are the PERFECT for Nick, starting with the coaching staff.