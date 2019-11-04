Anthony Davis Open to Playing For Bulls, 'I Am A Free Agent Next Year'

Breaking News

ARE YOU TRYING TO GIVE LEBRON A HEART ATTACK?!?

Anthony Davis just dropped a hint his stint in L.A. could come to an end after just one season ... saying "it's a possibility" he leaves the Lakers for his hometown Chicago Bulls next year.

The Lakers are in town to play the Bulls this week .. so the Brow made a stop at LuLu's Hot Dogs on Monday to speak with folks from his alma mater, Perspectives Charter School.

During a Q&A at the event, AD was asked if he'd ever want to play for his hometown team ... and the dude didn't shut it down at all, even saying it could happen as early as 2020.

Lakers star Anthony Davis on possibility of playing for hometown Chicago Bulls in future: “I mean, I am a free agent next year ... but we will see.” pic.twitter.com/Y377w1AlAQ — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) November 5, 2019 @E_Woodyard

"I mean, obviously, it's nothing like playing at home," Davis said. "I don't know. I am a free agent next year ... but I mean ... we'll see, we'll see. It's a possibility."

Of course, AD is a Chicago legend ... he averaged 32 points and 18 rebounds in his senior season at Perspectives, which landed him as the top prospect in the country.

Does this mean Davis is leaving? Absolutely not. Should Laker nation be worried? Who knows.