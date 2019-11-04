Pats' Mohamed Sanu Honors John Witherspoon with TD Celebration, Custom Cleats

Breaking News

John Witherspoon would've loved this ...

New England Patriots star Mohamed Sanu showed love to the late "Friday" star on Sunday -- with custom cleats and a TD celebration inspired by "Pops."

As we previously reported, Witherspoon passed away on Oct. 29 at his home in L.A. He was 77.

Clearly, he meant a lot to Sanu who reached out to famed cleat artist Dez Customs and asked for something special to honor the legendary actor.

Check out the final product -- it's an image of Witherspoon from his 2008 comedy special 'You Got To Coordinate' with the title written across in the inside of the shoe.

"RIP to a Legend," Sanu posted on social media ... "You were great in everything you starred in. #bangbangbangbang #Yitty."

The cleats definitely gave Sanu a boost -- he WENT OFF on Sunday, hauling in 10 catches for 89 yards and a TD.

In fact, when Sanu scored ... he busted out John's "Don't tell noooobody" moves to celebrate. Cool little tribute to the legend.

BRADY TO MOHAMED SANU FOR THE 4 YARD TD! Sanu with a tribute to John Witherspoon tribute after!! pic.twitter.com/Doq23cPSjp — I'M SEEING GHOSTS (@FTBeard11) November 4, 2019 @FTBeard11

The Pats ultimately lost to the Baltimore Ravens, but ya gotta think Witherspoon was smiling when he saw this.