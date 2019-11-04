Pats' Mohamed Sanu Honors John Witherspoon with TD Celebration, Custom Cleats
11/4/2019 8:16 AM PT
John Witherspoon would've loved this ...
New England Patriots star Mohamed Sanu showed love to the late "Friday" star on Sunday -- with custom cleats and a TD celebration inspired by "Pops."
As we previously reported, Witherspoon passed away on Oct. 29 at his home in L.A. He was 77.
Clearly, he meant a lot to Sanu who reached out to famed cleat artist Dez Customs and asked for something special to honor the legendary actor.
Check out the final product -- it's an image of Witherspoon from his 2008 comedy special 'You Got To Coordinate' with the title written across in the inside of the shoe.
"RIP to a Legend," Sanu posted on social media ... "You were great in everything you starred in. #bangbangbangbang #Yitty."
The cleats definitely gave Sanu a boost -- he WENT OFF on Sunday, hauling in 10 catches for 89 yards and a TD.
In fact, when Sanu scored ... he busted out John's "Don't tell noooobody" moves to celebrate. Cool little tribute to the legend.
BRADY TO MOHAMED SANU FOR THE 4 YARD TD! Sanu with a tribute to John Witherspoon tribute after!! pic.twitter.com/Doq23cPSjp— I'M SEEING GHOSTS (@FTBeard11) November 4, 2019 @FTBeard11
The Pats ultimately lost to the Baltimore Ravens, but ya gotta think Witherspoon was smiling when he saw this.
RIP
