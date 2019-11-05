Gucci Mane Rants After His Ferrari Gets Towed from Miami Club
11/5/2019 5:31 PM PT
Gucci Mane had a terrible night at the club -- he walked out to find his Ferrari missing from the parking lot, but eventually found it ... in a tow yard!!!
Here's the deal ... the Atlanta rapper was partying at Mr. Jones in Miami Beach when he parked his exotic car -- a Ferrari Superfast -- in a small lot behind the club. Unfortunately for Gucci, the whip got towed along with several other cars.
Gucci was LIVID after learning his $600k ride was hauled off on a tow truck -- for the car's sake, we hope it was a flatbed -- and things only got worse when Gucci got to the tow yard.
Even after locating the lock-up, he had a helluva time getting back his car. The big issue -- his ID was locked inside the Ferrari, and the tow yard folks were real sticklers for the rules. Watch ... there's zero celebrity favoritism here.
After an epic rant, Gucci relented and coughed up $300 to free the Ferrari. He took some time to inspect his whip for damage, just to make sure everything was ... y'know.
