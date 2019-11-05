Gucci Mane Rants After His Ferrari Gets Towed from Miami Club

Play video content Exclusive SWNS

Gucci Mane had a terrible night at the club -- he walked out to find his Ferrari missing from the parking lot, but eventually found it ... in a tow yard!!!

Here's the deal ... the Atlanta rapper was partying at Mr. Jones in Miami Beach when he parked his exotic car -- a Ferrari Superfast -- in a small lot behind the club. Unfortunately for Gucci, the whip got towed along with several other cars.

Gucci was LIVID after learning his $600k ride was hauled off on a tow truck -- for the car's sake, we hope it was a flatbed -- and things only got worse when Gucci got to the tow yard.

Even after locating the lock-up, he had a helluva time getting back his car. The big issue -- his ID was locked inside the Ferrari, and the tow yard folks were real sticklers for the rules. Watch ... there's zero celebrity favoritism here.