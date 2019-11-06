Mike Tyson Shows UFC's Francis Ngannou How to Fight Tyson Fury

Play video content Breaking News

Here's Mike Tyson giving a few pointers to UFC superstar Francis Ngannou on how to fight Tyson Fury ... and the video is awesome!

So, why is this happening???

Remember, Fury has been teasing a move over to MMA -- he's apparently dead serious -- and he even called out Ngannou as a potential opponent.

"Who’s the heavyweight champion of the world in the UFC? The American-Croatian, Stipe Miocic. I’ll fight him in a heartbeat, no problem. Or, Francis Ngannou," Fury said.

"Any of the heavyweights they’ve got, I’m not afraid of any of them. I’m the Gypsy King. I’m a boxer, but I’m one badass motherf**ker."

So, when Ngannou met up with Mike Tyson to appear on his 'Hotboxin' podcast recently -- Mike decided to run the heavyweight fighter through a few moves to help him out.

Ya gotta watch the footage ... 53-year-old Tyson sticks, moves and sticks again -- the guy clearly still has explosive power and skill. Even the footwork is still super impressive.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Will Ngannou get a chance to unleash his new moves on Fury? UFC honcho Dana White told us it's "possible" Fury could step in the Octagon ... but unlikely.