D.J. Fluker Gunning To Clown Seahawks Teammates Over Bama-LSU, Hilarious Bets!

Forget 49ers-Seahawks ... Alabama vs. LSU is an even bigger matchup this weekend for some in Seattle's locker room -- 'cause D.J. Fluker says there's some hilarious wagers going on!!!

D.J. -- an OL who cut his teeth at 'Bama -- tells us he's going to make some bets with LSU alums Al Woods and Ethan Pocic this week that could have some seriously embarrassing ramifications.

"We talking about full-fledged LSU, full-fledged Alabama gear -- somebody's going to wear it," Fluker says. "I'm going to take a picture of it; hopefully we get to post it all on social media!"

Fluker tells us while that might seem hilarious on the outside ... he says to SEC diehards like himself, it's straight-up demoralizing!!!

The game kicks off on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PT ... and some are hyping it up as one of the greatest regular-season matchups in the last DECADE!!!

As for who's going to win it ... Fluker's confidence level in the Tide is high -- but he admits things could get hairy if Tua Tagovailoa has to sit because of an ankle injury.