Kanye West Rents Out Burberry for 'Follow God' Music Video Screening

Play video content TMZ.com

Kanye West is touring to promote his new album -- sort of -- and his latest stop was a fancy clothing store in NYC ... to premiere a new music vid.

Kanye rented out the Burberry off 5th Ave Wednesday night for a special screening of his brand new vid for "Follow God" ... and it was a pretty star-studded affair. Kim Kardashian was there with him, of course ... but so were A$AP Rocky and Tyler, the Creator.

At one point, Kanye addressed the small crowd and talked about buying land in America as a black man. As you know, he dropped millions to buy a huge ranch in Wyoming in September ... the property is 4,500 acres!

He and Kim also joked about what to name some of the llamas that come with the ranch ... Rocky and Tyler had suggestions.

Play video content TMZ.com

Earlier in the evening, our photog got Kanye as he was leaving The Museum of Modern Art and asked if Sunday Service will ever be a televised broadcast ... and he gave an emphatic "yes."

He also shook some hands and signed some autographs after midnight as he and Kim left the Burberry event.

Play video content

Kim also shared a longer clip of the "Follow God" music video on her Instagram ... as you can see, looks like it was filmed on the ranch.