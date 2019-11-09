'Last Chance U' Coach Jason Brown Makes Pitch For FSU Job, I'd Get The Best Players

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

"C'mon man, that s**t is easy. I don't care what people say. You can't tell me SC, Florida State, Florida, Miami, UCLA, I don't care who it is. How are they not winning? I don't give a s**t, man. You call me dumb, or blindsided, or whatever, ignorant. Give me a polo, man, and let me go to work."

That's "Last Chance U" star and former Independence Community College head football coach Jason Brown telling TMZ Sports how frickin' easy it'd be for him to win at a powerhouse university like FSU.

Coach Brown -- star of Netflix's hit show -- resigned from ICC after texting a German player he was his "new Hitler."

So, Brown's chillin' in his Cali home (he says he's got a cigar and whiskey line coming out, and he wrote a book, "Hate Me Now, Love Me Later") ... and even though he's a coach at heart, he says he's not exactly dying to jump back in the saddle.

Well, "unless Florida State calls," Coach Brown tells us ... and if that happens, he says lots of big-time coaches around the country are gonna be shook.

FYI, Florida State head coach Willie Taggart was fired only 21 games into his tenure at the school ... after getting smashed 27-10 by rival Univ. of Miami.

"Make no mistake about it. The D1 coaches know me. They're scared of my ass taking a D1 job, let's be real about it. Give me a Florida State polo, brother, and let's see what happens."

Brown says all the top recruits would flock to his program.

"They'll have the best players in America overnight. That's what it will be. That's a guarantee. Everybody in the country knows it too. That's what they're scared of."

But, realistically -- at least not now -- the call from the big-time program isn't coming ... and Coach Brown knows that and says it's a huge mistake.

"It's all image. Those guys want these name guys that don't know s**t from Shinola. Can't relate to the kids. Can't go into the home. They can only go into 1 home, they can't go into all the homes."