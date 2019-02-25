'Last Chance U' Coach Jason Brown Resigns After Hitler Text Scandal

'Last Chance U' Coach Jason Brown Resigns ... After Hitler Text

Jason Brown -- the head football coach featured on seasons 3 and 4 of "Last Chance U" -- has resigned after sending texts to one of his players saying, "I'm your new Hitler."

The scandal broke last week after the Montgomery County Chronicle newspaper published text messages Brown sent to freshman Alexandros Alexiou, who was born in Germany.

Brown's controversial career at Independence Community College in Kansas has been documented on the Netflix series "Last Chance U" for the past 2 seasons ... where he often used strong, explicit language to chew out players.

Regarding Alexiou, Brown had reached out via text to scold the player for racking up more "points" in the team's disciplinary point system -- in which players get dinged every time they violate team rules.

"410pm on field u German f*ck," Brown texted to Alexiou ... “u have 17 points toward your 25 points. U got an extra point for not hanging the lion poster as instructed."

"I’m your new Hitler," Brown added ... "Figure out your life.”

The school launched an investigation into Brown last week -- but on Sunday, the coach announced his resignation.

"It is with strong emotions that I announce my decision to resign as Head Football Coach at Independent Community College," Brown said in a statement.

After listing his accomplishments, Brown said ... "The events of the past few weeks has led me to resign."

"Given what has most recently been allowed to transpire, it is clear, that it will be nearly impossible to stay here."

"More plainly, the Montgomery County Chronicle has greatly diminished my ability to do my job, and has set this football program back significantly, and the cumulative effect of all these detrimental factors I believe clearly constitute a constructive discharge of my employment."

Brown added, "I urge all the naysayers on campus and in town to really look at yourself in the mirror and do a self-evaluation of yourself before so harshly judging others."

Brown has coached at ICC for 3.5 years.

Story developing ...