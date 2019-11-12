Geno Smith Clearly Called 'Heads' And the Controversy Is Stupid
Geno Smith Clearly Called 'Heads' And the Controversy Is Stupid
11/12/2019 6:38 AM PT
JUST STOP WITH THE CONSPIRACY THEORIES ALREADY!!
There are people claiming Seattle Seahawks player Geno Smith called "tails" during the coin toss in Overtime during "Monday Night Football" ... but the ref thought he said "heads."
The coin ended heads up (and the Seahawks ended up winning the game) ... and some people are fuming, claiming the refs screwed the 49ers ... mostly due to a video with crappy audio that's floating around.
Geno Smith calls tails during OT coin flip— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 12, 2019 @NFL_Memes
Ref says he called Heads
Seahawks given ball
Ladies and Gentleman, NFL officiating... 🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/Y1WRk4rKfx
But, LISTEN TO A CLEAR VERSION OF THE AUDIO -- it's obvious Smith said "heads."
And, then make this all stop, please.
Sorry. It's early. We haven't had our coffee yet.
Also, the Seahawks won the game 27-24 because the 49ers' kicker botched a 47-yard game-winner.
Don't blame the coin toss.
1 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.