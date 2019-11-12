Geno Smith Clearly Called 'Heads' And the Controversy Is Stupid

And the Controversy Is Stupid

JUST STOP WITH THE CONSPIRACY THEORIES ALREADY!!

There are people claiming Seattle Seahawks player Geno Smith called "tails" during the coin toss in Overtime during "Monday Night Football" ... but the ref thought he said "heads."

The coin ended heads up (and the Seahawks ended up winning the game) ... and some people are fuming, claiming the refs screwed the 49ers ... mostly due to a video with crappy audio that's floating around.

Geno Smith calls tails during OT coin flip



Ref says he called Heads



Seahawks given ball



Ladies and Gentleman, NFL officiating... 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Y1WRk4rKfx — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 12, 2019

But, LISTEN TO A CLEAR VERSION OF THE AUDIO -- it's obvious Smith said "heads."

And, then make this all stop, please.

Sorry. It's early. We haven't had our coffee yet.

Also, the Seahawks won the game 27-24 because the 49ers' kicker botched a 47-yard game-winner.