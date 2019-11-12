Jorge Masvidal Rips Conor McGregor, 'That Dude Don't Want This'

Breaking News

Conor McGregor is straight-up SCARED to fight Jorge Masvidal -- so says Street Jesus himself -- which is why the Irishman hasn't said a PEEP since he beat Nate Diaz.

The UFC's reigning BMF champ went on the 'Dan Le Batard Show' and was asked about a potential fight with Conor ... and that's when Masvidal spelled it all out.

"To be quite frank, [Conor] was flirting with fighting the winner when the possibility of the winner was Nate," Masvidal said.

"He was flirting with fighting the winner when the possibility of the winner was Nate..."

"He kept throwing it out there. He even made his prediction. But, since I've won, he hasn't said a peep."

"That dude don't want it, man."

Masvidal says he's not a bully -- and won't trash Conor in the hopes of baiting him into a fight -- but it seems pretty clear Jorge wants it.

"If you wanna fight, I'm licking my chops."