Famous Car Designer Offers $10k Reward, Help Find the Man Who Shot Me!

HELP FIND THE MAN WHO SHOT ME!

Breaking News Alex Vega

Alex Vega -- one of the top car customizers in the U.S. -- was shot multiple times in an apparent hit caught on video ... and now he's offering $10k to find the bastard who pulled the trigger.

FYI, Vega runs the famous Auto Firm in Miami and has designed cars for everyone from Floyd Mayweather to Usain Bolt, Yasiel Puig, Rick Ross, Marc Anthony and more. He's insanely popular with the rich and famous crowd.

Vega was getting out of his car at his Miami-area home back in August when a masked man ran up and opened fire, striking Vega twice in the back. The attack was captured by surveillance cameras.

But, the shooter ran off and is still at large.

Vega -- who was hospitalized -- miraculously recovered and is now leading the charge to help find the perp.

In fact, Vega is offering up a $10,000 reward "for information that helps solve this case. You can remain anonymous."

Vega says, "Please help this from happening to anyone else. I think we can all agree that we need this person off of our streets."