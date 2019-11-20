Kevin Dillon Divorce Finalized, He Keeps House and Cars But Owes $2 Mil
Kevin Dillon Divorce Finalized ... $2 Mil for Her, House and Cars for Him
11/20/2019 3:02 PM PT
"Entourage" star Kevin Dillon's ongoing divorce drama is finally over, and although he probably won't be shouting, "VICTORY!" ... it seems like a pretty good deal.
According to new docs, obtained by TMZ ... the judge signed off on a final judgment in Jane Stuart's divorce from Kevin, ending a process that started way back in 2016.
Kevin and Jane get joint legal and physical custody of their daughter, Ava -- and he'll pay child and spousal support. According to the docs, Kevin will pay $1,823/month for Ava and $2,100/month to Jane.
As for big-ticket items ... Kevin keeps their house in Malibu as well as his New York residence and another pad in L.A., along with a motorcycle and NINE cars -- including a couple classic Corvettes and Camaros. That "Entourage" dough is loooong, yo!
Meanwhile, Jane gets their Ford Escape, but Kevin also has to make equalization payments to her totaling $1,705,594 and owes her an additional $242,411 for her share of a brokerage count.
As we reported ... the now-official-exes have squabbled for years over issues like their date of separation, the amount of temporary support he was paying (before this settlement), and the cost of their daughter's tuition.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.