XXXTentacion's Final Album is Dropping in December

Breaking News Getty

XXXTentacion fans are about to get something special from the late rapper ... his fourth and final album is set for its long-awaited release.

XXX's posthumous album is dubbed "Bad Vibes Forever" and it's dropping in just two weeks on Dec. 6.

The late rapper's manager, Solomon Sobande, describes 'Bad Vibes' as the love child between 2 of XXX's previous projects, "17" and "?" ... and the new album is the second released since XXXTentacion's death.

XXX's mother, Cleopatra Bernard, is the album's executive producer ... and the project has a healthy number of features, including Blink-182, Tory Lanez and Mavado, plus a country collab with Lil Nas X.

'Bad Vibes Forever' includes some previously released singles in "Royalty" and "Hearteater" ... with the latter's music video featuring an appearance from the ex-girlfriend who accused XXX of physical abuse.

Play video content WPLG

It's been almost a year and a half since XXX was murdered ... as we first reported, XXX was shot dead in June 2018 when 2 men wearing hoodies rolled up on the rapper at a motorcycle dealership in Florida and opened fire. The deadly shooting was captured on video.