Steve Aoki Gifts Wish Kid New Piano, Music Lessons After Playdate

Steve Aoki sees something special in the 6-year-old Wish Kid who spent a day hanging with the EDM superstar ... so he's hooking lil' man up with a new piano and music lessons!!!

We got Steve at LAX shortly after his special playdate with Jamar, and Aoki couldn't stop raving about the little guy's blossoming music skills and passion for piano.

Steve's definitely serious about giving Jamar every opportunity to follow his dream -- the kid goes by his nickname, DJ Masterpiece -- and Kids Wish Network tells us Aoki set Jamar up with a new keyboard and 3 months of online interactive piano lessons after they hung out.

You'll recall ... Aoki invited Jamar to his Las Vegas home for a playdate and piano duet, plus a private tour and some fun in his playhouse, and KWN set it all up. The charity grants wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses.

Steve tells us Jamar was instantly drawn to his grand piano ... and now Jamar's got everything he needs to jam out at home.