Jay-Z Suing Australian Company For Using '99 Problems' in Book

Jay-Z has a problem with an Australian company using his name and lyrics to sell books ... and now he's taking the Aussies to court.

According to a new lawsuit obtained by the Sydney Morning Herald, Jay claims Australian online retailer Little Homie is engaging in misleading and deceptive conduct to hawk a children's book titled "AB to Jay-Z."

In the suit, Hov reportedly claims Little Homie is infringing on his copyright for lyrics from his hit single, "99 Problems."

Danny Chiha, Jessica Chiha and Lola Willow

The book's back cover reads, "If you're having alphabet problems I feel bad for you son, I got 99 problems but my ABCs ain't one."

The phrasing is obviously a play on Jay's famous hook, "If you having girl problems I feel bad for you son, I got 99 problems but a bitch ain't one."

Jay's legal team reportedly fired off a cease and desist to Little Homie back in March 2018, but his lawyers claim the retailer kept deliberately using his likeness and lyrics in a flagrant and glaring way.