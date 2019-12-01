Lions' Herman Moore Says He Belongs in Hall Of Fame, 'No Doubt'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Herman Moore tells TMZ Sports he belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame ... saying his 7 seasons as a starter in the NFL were as good as anyone in the league!!

"No doubt," the Detroit Lions legend says, "I wouldn't hesitate!"

Moore piled up 9,174 receiving yards and 62 TDs on 670 catches in just 122 career starts ... but the guy hasn't been able to earn enough votes to get a bust in Canton yet.

He tells us he thinks that shouldn't be the case ... saying if you compare his best seasons to guys like Randy Moss, Jerry Rice and Michael Irvin -- his stats hold up.

"You take my seven years as a starter and I'll put them up against anyone in the NFL," Moore says, "and, you won't be able to put me under two or three during that time period."

Herman thinks he's been spurned simply because people just didn't see enough of his games while the woeful Lions spent most of the 1990s out of the limelight.

But, Moore -- who's spending time these days giving back to the Detroit community and running his Team Business Solutions company -- tells us he's not too concerned about it all.

"At the end of the day, I'm happy with what I did," Moore says. "If it comes, it comes. If it doesn't, then it is what it is. But, I'm going to keep trying."