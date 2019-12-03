Alex Rodriguez's Bat, Ball & Uniform From 600th HR Hits Auction Block

Exclusive Getty

Alex Rodriguez is one of only 9 players ever to hit 600 home runs ... and now you can own everything short of the jockstrap A-Rod wore when he smashed the historic dinger.

Rodriguez hit his 600th career home run off Blue Jays pitcher Shaun Marcum on August 4, 2010 at Yankees Stadium in The Bronx ... making him the youngest player (35 years, 8 days) to ever reach the milestone.

Now, the Louisville Slugger bat that Rodriguez used to crush the Rawlings baseball over the center field fence is up for auction at SCP Auctions.

You can also bid on Alex's Majestic brand Yankees uniform ... as well as the 1st base bag that Rodriguez touched during his HR trot.

All of the pieces are signed by Rodriguez ... and inscribed with writing that commemorates his 600th blast.

600 home runs is a BIG DEAL ... and it put A-Rod in a super exclusive club with legends like Babe Ruth and Hank Aaron (and a few other guys you might've heard of ... Mays, Griffey Jr., Pujols, Thome, Sosa).

Rodriguez went on to hit 696 total home runs ... 4th all-time on the Major League Baseball career HR list.

Bidding ends next week ... and the bat, ball, and uniform (offered individually, not as a package) have each crossed the $10K mark already!