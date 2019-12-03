Justin Hartley's Wife Files Divorce Response, Different Separation Date

Exclusive TMZ.com

Chrishell Hartley and "This Is Us" star Justin Hartley see a huge 5-month difference in when their marriage fell apart and, according to her, his divorce filing was a total blindside.

Chrishell just filed her response to Justin's divorce petition and, according to the docs -- obtained by TMZ -- she's listing their date of separation as Nov. 22, 2019 ... literally the day Justin ran to court and filed his petition.

Meanwhile, he says they separated on July 8, 2019 ... which seemed crazy because we'd seen them out together multiple times since then, most recently in November -- just a week before his divorce filing.

Besides the separation date -- Chrishell and Justin don't see eye to eye on a couple of other issues. According to her docs, filed by celeb attorney Samantha Spector, Chrishell says she wants him to pay spousal support ... and he doesn't want to pay.

She also wants him to cover her attorney's fees, but -- you guessed it -- Justin wants her to cover her own legal expenses.

Chrishell seemed to indicate the breakup was bitter with a not-so cryptic post on Monday about watching people change.