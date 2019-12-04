A$AP Rocky Denied Swedish Prison Performance After Formal Request

Exclusive Details TMZ.com

A$AP Rocky will NOT be performing at the Swedish prison where he was detained for several weeks earlier this year -- but hey, at least he can say he tried in good faith.

The rapper is heading back to Sweden in about a week for a concert on Dec. 11 -- and while he's expressed interest in possibly playing a gig for the inmates at Kronoberg prison ... it ain't gonna happen.

The reason ... a honcho with Sweden's Prison and Probation Service tells TMZ there were logistical and security concerns that prevented them from getting something together.

You'll recall, Rocky himself was a prisoner for a good while this summer as his assault case stalled.

As you know, Rocky told us he was very interested in heading back to the Euro country and giving back for the inmates with whom he was once jailed. And, of course, the same Prison and Probation Service that's denying him now said they were open to the idea as well.

So, what's with the cold shoulder then? Well, specifically, the Service cited a high occupancy as the main reason for saying no. There might be other issues, though, based on Rocky's written request ... which TMZ has obtained. In a letter written sent to prison officials Tuesday -- in Swedish, no less -- AR's team formally made the ask.

According to the doc, Rocky says he wanted to swing by Kronoberg while he was in town and bring a DJ and what sounds like 11 accompanying performers and tech crew members. He also requested to have 4 to 5 different camera guys there to document it.