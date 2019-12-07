Saweetie Talks About Surviving Private Jet Issues, Grateful No Scorpions Onboard
Saweetie & Quavo Private Jet Trouble, But At Least We Didn't Have Scorpions!!!
12/7/2019 7:45 AM PT
Saweetie is all about silver linings after she and Quavo were grounded by some serious issues with their private jet, and she got a painful reminder ... someone's always got it worse.
The rapper was leaving Nice Guy Friday night when we asked her about the fuel leak from her private jet that had the fire department rushing to the tarmac Thursday night -- and also prevented her from getting to a scheduled Bay Area gig.
Saweetie told us she was disappointed, especially for fans expecting to see her and Trey Songz perform -- but she was happy she and her Migos BF avoided tragedy.
Our photog helped cheer her up, though. Watch the clip, 'cause you gotta see the look on Saweetie's face when he told her about ... SCORPIONS ON A PLANE!!!
TMZ broke the story ... a United passenger claims a scorpion somehow got into her pants during a flight from San Fran to ATL and stung her multiple times.
Saweetie was horrified, but in the end she was a little amused, too. Apparently Samuel L. Jackson references are her type ... of humor.
13 COMMENTS
