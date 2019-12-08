Cedric the Entertainer Sings A Capella Version Of His Christmas Album

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Here's Cedric The Entertainer singing his new Christmas album on the spot ... with an a capella version of some holiday classics that removes any doubt he was using autotune.

We got the comedian at the Bounce Trumpet Awards in Hollywood and our guy asked Cedric to show off his pipes and prove he's no T-Pain ... and boy does he ever deliver!!!

Cedric launches into an abbreviated rendition of "Winter Wonderland" then blesses us with his take on "Deck The Halls." Dude's definitely an entertainer.

As you know ... Cedric's making his singing debut on a new holiday EP, "A Powerbase Christmas," turning up the swag to build a snowman in a meadow.

Some folks couldn't believe Cedric was actually singing, but now we know the dude's not taking a page from Milli Vanilli.

Bonus points to our photog for singing along ... ya gotta hear their duet.