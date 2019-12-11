PGA Golfer Tommy 'Two Gloves' Gainey Arrested In Prostitution Sting
12/11/2019 7:27 AM PT
Pro golfer Tommy Gainey -- famously known as Tommy "Two Gloves" -- was arrested in a major prostitution sting in Florida ... TMZ Sports has learned.
The 44-year-old was 1 of 124 people busted in an undercover investigation in Polk County, Florida dubbed, "Operation Santa's Naughty List."
According to officials, Gainey was arrested for soliciting a prostitute -- and is facing a 1st-degree misdemeanor solicitation charge.
The sting op was a 6-day investigation using undercover detectives to target prostitution, human trafficking and child predators.
Cops say they used Internet advertisements to arrange meetings between the detectives and suspects.
Officials presented a "Naughty List" showing all 124 people arrested -- Gainey is on the board.
Jail records show Gainey was booked on Dec. 8 and was released on Dec. 9 after posting bail.
Sheriff Grady Judd explained the situation moments ago ...
"He's married. He told us he was here for a charity golf event and it was supposed to be in the next morning tee off. He didn't make it. He was a scratch."
Judd added, "We charged him with soliciting. He missed his tee time the next morning."
Gainey has been a pro golfer since 1997 and joined the PGA Tour in 2008, where he gained notoriety for wearing gloves on both hands, unusual in the sport.
He's never won a major tourney but he's become a fan favorite for the way he dresses and plays -- in particular, he has a unique swing.
Gainey has had major sponsors over the years -- from Under Armour to Adams Golf and A.O. Smith.
Story developing ...
