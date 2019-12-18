Tekashi 6ix9ine Likely to Cry After Sentencing, According to Betting Odds

Exclusive Getty Composite

Tekashi 6ix9ine's in for a very emotional day when he finally learns his fate in his federal racketeering case, but odds are no matter what happens ... he'll cry about it.

The folks at sportsbetting.ag have released the betting lines for the rapper's sentencing hearing on Wednesday ... and they set it up for some exciting courtroom drama.

First of all, the oddsmakers don't expect 6ix9ine to get out anytime in 2020 -- they've set the "No" on that prop bet as the heavy favorite at -1000 ... meaning a bettor has to drop a grand to win $100.

However, anyone who bets on Tekashi to get released from prison in 2020 will get a 5/1 payout ... the "Yes" is currently +500.

As for the length of his prison sentence ... the line is set at 5.5 years, meaning bettors can take a shot at betting either over or under that length of time and hope the judge rules in their favor.

But, here's the really good stuff -- will Tekashi 6ix9ine cry after sentencing? The oddsmakers think it's likely ... "Yes" is favored at -300 while "No" is a +200 underdog. It doesn't matter if they're happy or sad tears either ... it cashes the same.

Finally, placing a bet on the rapper entering witness protection when he's released will cost some extra dough, as well. The "Yes" on that is favored at -200, "No" is +150.

We broke the story ... 6ix9ine revealed back in September he plans to reject the witness protection program when he's a free man again. Things change, of course, so take it with a grain of salt ... and bet at your own risk.