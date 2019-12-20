Chuck Liddell Sees Violent Potential In Serena Williams Boxing Video

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Chuck Liddell just got REAL fired up over that Serena Williams boxing video!!!

Not only does Chuck think Serena's a freak athlete with crazy potential (obviously), he thinks if she continues to train with Mike Tyson ... she could MURDER PEOPLE!!!

"Mike's a BAAAD man! Trust me! If she wants to fight and Mike teaches her? She'll be a BAAAD woman!"

Liddell notes that Serena has a long way to go -- "She looks like a girl who just learned how to punch" -- but if anyone has the ability to train up quick, it's her.

As for Mike, he's been working with a bunch of top athletes lately, giving pro tips to UFC stars like Francis Ngannou.

Tyson had previously said he intentionally stayed away from all things fighting because he doesn't want to turn into the animal he used to be back in his heyday ... but it seems obvious he's got a knack for coaching.