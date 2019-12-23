MLB's Rich Hill & Wife Arrested At Gillette Stadium Before Patriots Game

Breaking News Getty

Former Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill and his wife got busted by cops this weekend at a Patriots game ... TMZ Sports has confirmed.

Law enforcement sources tell us Hill and his spouse, Caitlin McClellan, were arrested Saturday outside of Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA before kickoff ... because they were trying to enter the facility with an oversized bag and then refusing to leave the grounds.

We're told Foxboro PD instructed Hill and McClellan they couldn't come in with the bag they were trying to bring along. Cops are saying the missus tried sneaking in through other gates after repeatedly being told "no."

After allegedly refusing to leave the grounds, cops arrested her for disorderly conduct and trespassing -- and as they were putting her into a car ... Hill himself allegedly got involved and attempted to intervene. He got arrested too ... they were both taken to a station for booking.

The Boston Globe was first to report the story, and says Hill and his wife were arraigned Monday, but those charges were downgraded to civil infractions by the Norfolk D.A.'s Office.

Hill's charge of resisting arrest was also dismissed by the D.A., reportedly in the "interest of justice." The couple was reportedly fined $1,000 between both of them, and that's it.

It should be noted ... Hill used to pitch for the Red Sox before going to the Dodgers. He's a free agent right now.