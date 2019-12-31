Terrelle Pryor Hits the Basketball Court Hard 1 Month After Stabbing

Play video content Breaking News

You're looking at Terrelle Pryor -- BALLING OUT OF HIS MIND -- just 4 weeks after he was stabbed in the chest and nearly bled to death!!!

LOOK AT THIS!!! Dude recovers faster than Wolverine!!!!

The 30-year-old NFL wideout -- who says he flatlined TWICE after the Nov. 30 incident -- hit up Jeanette High School in Pennsylvania on Tuesday for some pick-up hoops ... and good god.

He was dribbling, shooting, jumping, moving ... it's unreal.

As we previously reported, Pryor lost 3.5 liters of blood and was within "minutes" of dying after he was stabbed in his Pittsburgh-area apartment during a scuffle with his girlfriend, Shalaya Briston.

Pryor's attorney says the knife plunged "very deep" into Terrelle's body above his left pec and JUST missed a major artery ... but still hit a big vain.

It took 30 staples to close the wound -- but T.P. clearly feels fine now.

What's interesting ... before the stabbing, Pryor was still very actively trying to get on an NFL roster (he was cut by the Jaguars in August).