Terrelle Pryor Stabbing Suspect Shalaya Briston Being Released from Jail

The woman who allegedly stabbed NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is finally being released from jail ... almost 3 weeks after she was locked up.

24-year-old Shalaya Briston appeared in an Allegheny County courtroom via video conference Tuesday for a bond hearing in her attempted homicide case.

Briston -- who is still locked up -- is facing serious prison time for allegedly stabbing Pryor in their Pittsburgh area apartment on Nov. 30 ... before taking him to the hospital.

During the hearing, the judge agreed to release Briston on house arrest -- she'll stay with her mother and won't be allowed to leave the home for anything other than court. She'll be required to wear an ankle monitor.

Prosecutors said Pryor did not object to the release -- and noted that Terrelle was campaigning for her release during a hearing last week ... saying, "Let her out."

Pryor and Briston had dated for about a year before the stabbing. Pryor is also facing a misdemeanor assault charge from the incident. A witness told cops he fought with Briston before he was stabbed.

Pryor was badly injured in the attack and required emergency surgery to save his life. He spent several days in the ICU before eventually being released.