'Weeds' Creator Jenji Kohan 'Broken' By Son's Fatal Skiing Accident

Jenji Kohan, who created "Weeds" and "Orange Is the New Black," is remembering her late son as her "best work" ... but she says his fatal skiing accident has left her "broken."

Jenji says she can't even come up with a list of adjectives to describe her kid with justice ... which is saying a lot coming from a supremely talented writer.

TMZ broke the story ... Jenji's 20-year-old son, Charlie Noxon, died on New Year's Eve after crashing into a sign on the ski slopes in Park City, Utah. We're told he was skiing alone at the time of the crash, with his family ahead of him on the ski run. He crashed into a sign, was airlifted to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Jenji just shared a heartfelt tribute to Charlie ... saying she's doesn't "understand what life is now without him in the world." She adds she doesn't understand where he's gone and wonders if the tragedy is real.