L.A. Sheriff Close to Solving Murder Case Involving YG's SUV

The L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. has almost cracked a murder case involving YG's vehicle, and now they're asking for the public's help in solving the mystery.

TMZ broke the story back in July ... his SUV was involved in a high-speed chase through the streets of L.A. that ended in a deadly police shootout.

Police were originally called to apprehended a reckless DUI suspect in YG's Escalade. While they were chasing the suspect, deputies say someone in the SUV opened fire, killing a 65-year-old man on a bike.

YG told TMZ at the time, "I was nowhere near the scene of this incident and had been in a recording studio all day in Hollywood. I was there until after midnight on the Fourth of July and didn't learn of these events until after they happened."