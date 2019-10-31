YG Denies Kissing Random Chick, Still Going Strong with Kehlani
YG Denies Kissing Club Chick Still Going Strong with Kehlani!!!
10/31/2019 1:43 PM PT
YG says he did NOT step out on Kehlani while partying in L.A. -- and despite a photo seeming to show that -- he insists they remain a strong couple.
We spoke to someone who was partying with the rapper Wednesday night and they tell us a woman did approach YG outside Poppy Nightclub. We're told she got right up in YG's grill and requested a pic while he was sitting in the passenger seat of his car -- but there was no kiss.
Our source says YG told the woman -- who wasn't partying with him or his friends -- he wasn't in the mood to take a photo but she persisted. Video and photos have surfaced showing that exchange, leading to the report claiming YG cheated.
We're told YG -- who was at Poppy for Todd Gurley's Halloween bash -- was pretty intoxicated, and he regrets putting himself in a situation that's now being misconstrued.
As for Kehlani, we're told she's all Gucci with her man -- so, YG's dodged the ultimate bullet.
As we reported last month ... YG and Kehlani confirmed they're dating when they made their first public appearance together at New York Fashion Week.
62 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.