YG Denies Kissing Random Chick, Still Going Strong with Kehlani

YG says he did NOT step out on Kehlani while partying in L.A. -- and despite a photo seeming to show that -- he insists they remain a strong couple.

We spoke to someone who was partying with the rapper Wednesday night and they tell us a woman did approach YG outside Poppy Nightclub. We're told she got right up in YG's grill and requested a pic while he was sitting in the passenger seat of his car -- but there was no kiss.

Our source says YG told the woman -- who wasn't partying with him or his friends -- he wasn't in the mood to take a photo but she persisted. Video and photos have surfaced showing that exchange, leading to the report claiming YG cheated.

We're told YG -- who was at Poppy for Todd Gurley's Halloween bash -- was pretty intoxicated, and he regrets putting himself in a situation that's now being misconstrued.

As for Kehlani, we're told she's all Gucci with her man -- so, YG's dodged the ultimate bullet.