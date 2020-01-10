Carson Wentz Selling Custom Eagles Car, Pimped Out Green Dodge Challenger

Did you know ... Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz has a super-customized green Dodge Charger, with his jersey number etched into the seats?!

It's true ... but now he's parting with his pimped out whip and it could be yours if you've got $150,000 to spend!

Wentz has decided to sell off his 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Coupe -- which features a SuperCharged 6.2 liter HEMI SRT V8 engine.

Barberasautoland.com

If that's too shop-talky for you ... here's what you need to know -- it can do a quarter mile in 9.65 seconds and has a top speed of 199 mph!!!

Unclear when Wentz got the car but it seems he's selling it because his wife's pregnant and they don't feel it's an appropriate family vehicle. Asking price, $149,984.

The good news, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Wentz's A01 Foundation -- a religious-based charity that helps various groups of people, from special needs children to impoverished communities.