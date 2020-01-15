YK Osiris Wants to Record with Drake, Asks Judge to Leave GA

Exclusive TMZ Composite

YK Osiris needs immediate permission to leave the state of Georgia for a very important job opportunity -- he claims he's got a chance to work with Drake ... but that's news to Drake.

The rapper -- who's currently out on bond for an assault case -- just filed docs in Fulton County asking a judge to give him the go-ahead to fly to Toronto so he can record with Drizzy.

Osiris' lawyer even submitted an email, purportedly from someone on Drake's team named Preme requesting he get up north pronto for a multi-day recording sesh. According to the doc, the clock's ticking ... the studio time's booked from Jan. 13 to 16.

However, Osiris waited until Tuesday, the 14th, to file this request.

The judge hasn't signed off yet, but in Osiris' favor ... he did already get approval to travel out of state in general last month for work. Plus, he says in docs, the D.A. isn't opposing his request to go work with Drake.

There's one catch ... our sources in Drake's camp say his management was unaware Preme was reaching out ... and there's no current collab in the works.

Osiris' attorneys note one of the conditions of their client's bond is that he gets any and all travel outside of Georgia approved, so they wanna be on the up and up.