Racist CVS Woman Lynn Patton Off Hook in Hate Crime Investigation

The woman who infamously went on a racist and hateful rant outside a CVS store in L.A. will NOT face any criminal charges ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Heather Lynn Patton is off the hook nearly 4 months after she went on a hateful tirade threatening to kill black people ... and it was all caught on video.

After the LAPD opened an investigation, it was brought to the L.A. County DA's Office for charge consideration but it was then kicked down to the City Attorney's Office.

We're told the City Attorney evaluated the criminal threats but ultimately they declined to prosecute her. As we reported ... the disgraced Hollywood costume designer dropped n-bombs and viciously screamed she wanted to kill black people.