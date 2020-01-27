Jay-Z, Mark Wahlberg Give Love to Kobe Bryant, 'It's Just Tragic'
Jay-Z, Mark Wahlberg Stars Show Love to Kobe Bryant ... 'It's Just Tragic'
1/27/2020 6:52 AM PT
The biggest stars in the world -- from all walks of life -- are mourning the death of Kobe Bryant ... from Mark Wahlberg to Jay-Z, The Game, Lil' Kim and more.
Of course, everyone happened to be in L.A. for the Grammys ... but Kobe was clearly on everyone's mind.
Some of the stars remembered Kobe as a hero. Others focused on the tragedy that caused his death.
Ex-NBA player Al Harrington -- who was friends with Kobe -- couldn't believe the helicopter crashed so close to Al's Calabasas home. Al says he's still trying to process everything.
Swae Lee, French Montana, Offset and Michael Blackson also talked about Bryant and his daughter, GiGi.
Conor McGregor -- who was also in town for the Grammys -- admitted he never met Kobe, but clearly drew inspiration from the NBA star and talked about the huge impact Bryant had in Ireland, despite the fact nobody over there really cares about basketball.
Conor McGregor reacts to the tragic death of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/upFgH7Yg1C— Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) January 27, 2020 @SandhuMMA
Bryant -- along with 8 other people -- died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning. He was 41.
7 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.