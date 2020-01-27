Jay-Z, Mark Wahlberg Give Love to Kobe Bryant, 'It's Just Tragic'

Play video content TMZSports.com

The biggest stars in the world -- from all walks of life -- are mourning the death of Kobe Bryant ... from Mark Wahlberg to Jay-Z, The Game, Lil' Kim and more.

Of course, everyone happened to be in L.A. for the Grammys ... but Kobe was clearly on everyone's mind.

Some of the stars remembered Kobe as a hero. Others focused on the tragedy that caused his death.

Ex-NBA player Al Harrington -- who was friends with Kobe -- couldn't believe the helicopter crashed so close to Al's Calabasas home. Al says he's still trying to process everything.

Conor McGregor -- who was also in town for the Grammys -- admitted he never met Kobe, but clearly drew inspiration from the NBA star and talked about the huge impact Bryant had in Ireland, despite the fact nobody over there really cares about basketball.

Conor McGregor reacts to the tragic death of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/upFgH7Yg1C — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) January 27, 2020 @SandhuMMA