Super Bowl Players Offered Free Webcams from Live Sex Site

Patrick Mahomes, Jimmy Garoppolo and all the other players preparing for Super Bowl 54 can stay focused on the game, instead of worrying about home burglaries ... thanks to a live-sex porn site.

Yeah, you read that right. CamSoda is offering free HD webcams to the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers players to set up inside their homes during Super Bowl week. The offer isn't a gateway to porn ... it's a security measure to ward off potential thieves.

CamSoda's thought is once the cams are installed, players can live stream the feed from their homes 24/7 to monitor their property while they're out of town -- or have friends or family monitor the situation.

The company's VP, Darren Parker, says ... "The last thing members of the Chiefs and 49ers should have to worry about while preparing for, and competing in, the Super Bowl is making sure their residences are secure."