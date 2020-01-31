Elon Musk Releases EDM Track Called 'Don't Doubt ur Vibe'

Play video content Emo G Records

Elon Musk really can do it all -- he'll be the first to tell you -- including write and perform his very own EDM song ... that's fittingly all about self-confidence.

The Tesla CEO -- who's going by E "D" M on Twitter these days -- has apparently been working hard in the studio on his new track, which is titled "Don't Doubt ur Vibe."

Musk dropped it on Soundcloud late Thursday night on his Emo G Records stream, saying ... "I wrote the lyrics & performed the vocals!!" Those lyrics consist of the title followed by "because it's true" ... which is alternated with, "because it's you," and repeated.

Genius.

The making of Elon's 4-minute EDM song must have been quite the journey, because when he first mentioned it on Twitter Thursday he said, "Just wrote a song called “Don’t doubt yer vibe" ... with a different spelling of "ur." He also stated, "this song is hard."

Finally, to make things as Musky as possible ... the Soundcloud artwork features his Cybertruck.

As you may recall ... the tech honcho also released a rap song on Soundcloud back in March -- a goofy autotune track about Harambe and Bombay gin.