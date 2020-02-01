Sylvester Stallone Says Kobe Should Get Statue Next To Rocky In Philadelphia
2/1/2020 12:40 AM PT
How cool is this?!?
Sylvester Stallone is SUPER DOWN to share the spotlight in Philadelphia with Kobe Bryant ... telling TMZ Sports the city should build a statue of the NBA legend right next to Rocky!!!
"Absolutely!!!" Sly says.
It'd be an amazing tribute ... while Kobe never played for the Sixers -- he grew up in Philly and starred at local Lower Merion HS as a teenager.
Kobe never shied away from his love for Philly despite playing his entire pro career in L.A. -- even reppin' the Eagles in his final appearance at a Lakers game at Staples before his death on Dec. 29.
We broke the story ... Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, were among nine people who tragically died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. on Sunday.
Tributes have come in all shapes and sizes since the 41-year-old's passing ... with NBA teams taking shot clock violations, players writing personal messages on their shoes and Staples Center plaza being packed with mourning fans.
But, a bronze bust right next to Rocky? Ya gotta think that might just top 'em all ... and now the city just got Sly's blessing for it.
