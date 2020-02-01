Sylvester Stallone Says Kobe Should Get Statue Next To Rocky In Philadelphia

Sylvester Stallone Kobe Should Get Statue In Philly ... Right Next To Rocky!!!

2/1/2020 12:40 AM PT
Exclusive
PHILLY'S FINEST
TMZSports.com

How cool is this?!?

Sylvester Stallone is SUPER DOWN to share the spotlight in Philadelphia with Kobe Bryant ... telling TMZ Sports the city should build a statue of the NBA legend right next to Rocky!!!

"Absolutely!!!" Sly says.

Getty

It'd be an amazing tribute ... while Kobe never played for the Sixers -- he grew up in Philly and starred at local Lower Merion HS as a teenager.

Kobe never shied away from his love for Philly despite playing his entire pro career in L.A. -- even reppin' the Eagles in his final appearance at a Lakers game at Staples before his death on Dec. 29.

Getty

We broke the story ... Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, were among nine people who tragically died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. on Sunday.

Tributes have come in all shapes and sizes since the 41-year-old's passing ... with NBA teams taking shot clock violations, players writing personal messages on their shoes and Staples Center plaza being packed with mourning fans.

But, a bronze bust right next to Rocky? Ya gotta think that might just top 'em all ... and now the city just got Sly's blessing for it.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

8 COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video