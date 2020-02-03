Colin Kaepernick Spent Super Bowl Serving Meals and Suits to the Needy

Exclusive TMZ.com

Colin Kaepernick didn't spend his Super Bowl Sunday watching his old team lose the big game, instead, he gave back to the less fortunate.

Kaepernick went to the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in Harlem on Sunday, spending over an hour with employees and touring the building. From there, he went over to the SCO Family Shelter in Jamaica, Queens where he teamed up with Eric Reid and 100 Suits for 100 Men.

In video obtained by TMZ, you can see Colin personally helping some of the men try on suits. The group is a non-profit dedicated to helping underprivileged men and women get business-style clothing so they have a better shot to get jobs.

After that, Colin helped serve meals at the Shelter with some help from the LES Girls Club and Know Your Rights volunteers.