Rickie Fowler Nails Putt While Fans Chant 'Big D**k Rick!'

Dozens of fans were chanting it ... "BIG D*CK RICK" ... but was Rickie Fowler distracted???

Hell no!!! In fact, the golfer loved it so much he egged on the crowd and then sank his putt!

It all went down Saturday at the famous No. 16 hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Ariz. ... where Rickie took the tee box to a HUGE applause.

At some point, after Rickie stuffed his iron shot just a few yards from the hole, though ... the clapping turned to chanting, with fans yelling "Big D*ck Rick" at the 31-year-old.

But, instead of telling them to quiet down over his putt ... Fowler stepped off his ball and waved on the crowd ... and when he sank the ensuing shot, everyone went wild!!!

Rickie's had a lot of fun with the nickname over the past few years ... especially at the Waste Management Open, where fans constantly chant it at him.

In fact, he even made a great dong pun to reporters over the nickname at last year's tournament, saying, "It's been going on for a few years now. It's really growing -- the name, I mean."