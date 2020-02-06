Demi Lovato and Machine Gun Kelly Are Not Dating, Despite Speculation

Exclusive Details Mega

Demi Lovato is NOT striking up a romance with Machine Gun Kelly ... even though they were spotted leaving a club together in the wee hours of the morning.

Here's the deal ... Demi and MGK were photographed leaving Soho House West Hollywood around 2 AM Wednesday, walking out from the members-only club in lockstep. This IS Hollywood, so of course, this sparked dating speculation, but we've learned the rumors have no steam.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... there's nothing romantic going on between Demi and MGK, and they were at Soho House to hang out with a mutual friend. Yes, they walked out together, but we're told they departed in separate vehicles.

So, to any interested parties out there ... Demi and MGK are both very much single.

As you know ... Demi's fresh off a couple of milestone performances, singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV in Miami and premiering her new single "Anyone" at the Grammy Awards.