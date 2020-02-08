Cops Recommend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Ex Be Charged in Eyeliner Attack

Exclusive TMZ Composite

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's baby mama may be getting anything but easy, breezy or beautiful in her alleged eyeliner attack ... 'cause cops want prosecutors to go nail her.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... cops in Las Vegas have completed their investigation and are recommending Jen Harley get slapped with at least 1 count of misdemeanor battery/domestic violence.

We're told, as of right now, no decision has been made whether prosecutors will take up the recommendation.

TMZ broke the story ... Ronnie claimed in docs Jen attacked him last month by trying to poke him in the eye with eyeliner she said she found in the trash. He claimed she saw it as proof he was cheating on her.

Not long after, Ronnie got an emergency protective order which stays in effect through February 25. The troubled on-again, off-again couple decided to later put their Vegas crib on the market, but they claimed their tumultuous relationship had nothing to do with their decision to sell the house.