Jenelle Evans and David Eason Together at Nashville Bar

Exclusive TMZ.com

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are clearly back together -- despite her whole "never ever ever getting back together" line -- and there's photographic proof.

We got Jenelle and David at Aldean's Saturday night in Nashville at the Kitchen & Rooftop Bar.

They've said they're working on co-parenting, but it's feeling like they're giving the relationship another try ... this after David shot and killed the family dog, Jenelle got a restraining order against him, the kids were taken away, she got fired from "Teen Mom" and on and on.

That's all apparently in their rearview ... Jenelle has dropped the restraining order and they've been out and about together a bunch lately. On Friday, Jenelle and David grabbed some barbecue at Famous Dave's BBQ in Hermitage, TN.

TMZ.com