Jenelle Evans and David Eason Back Living Together, Get New Pet

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are once again living under the same roof ... and they've got a new pet that doesn't bite.

Sources close to Jenelle and David tell TMZ ... they've been living together off and on for several weeks at their home in North Carolina, and while they're taking things slowly the second time around, things are going smoothly and their time apart is what they needed.

It's a big change, of course, for Jenelle ... this after David shot and killed the family dog, her children were taken away, she got canned from "Teen Mom" and on and on.

As you know, Jenelle even threatened divorce ... but it sounds like that's off the table now because North Carolina law says a couple must be separate and apart for one year before you can file. She's also dropped the restraining order against David.

Jenelle and David are also giving pet ownership another shot ... they both posted videos Wednesday of the same baby goat, and we're told the animal is living with them in NC.

The rekindled relationship is even crossing state lines.

As we first told you ... Jenelle and David were seen walking side by side with their daughter, Ensley, in Nashville in January, and just last week they were spotted again in the Music City at Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar.

Our sources say Jenelle's been splitting her time between NC and Nashville, and David often comes to visit.