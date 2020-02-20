Antonio Brown Cracked In The Head In Gym Equipment Accident

Play video content Breaking News

Antonio Brown's got lightning-fast reflexes ... but even that wasn't enough to keep him from getting hit in the head by an errant piece of gym equipment.

The out-of-work NFL star appeared to be working out at his 84/7 training facility in Florida -- pushing big weight on the bench press -- when another piece of gym equipment got loose and crashed down on his head.

It's unclear why the workout machine got loose -- but don't worry, AB didn't appear to be injured.

Just a reminder ... be careful in the gym!!

As for his career, Brown has been training like a maniac and recently told TMZ Sports he plans on meeting with team reps at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis when that event kicks off this weekend.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Of course, Brown has a LOT going on off the field that could prevent teams from pulling the trigger -- including an ongoing battery case, allegations of sexual assault, baby mama issues and a very nasty beef with the Hollywood Police Dept.

We know he can play ... but will a team look past everything else to get him on the field?