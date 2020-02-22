Floyd Mayweather Celebrates 43rd Birthday with Lots of Celebs

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Floyd Mayweather celebrated his 43rd Birthday in grand fashion Friday night ... with tons of celebs to help him out.

A little surprising ... no grub and a cash bar. They did spring for a DJ, who played music all night.

There were strippers riding "Air Mayweather" planes flying up and down with smoke and fire. Check out the stripper on the shoulders of a man surrounded by golden flares.

There were plenty of 100 bills with Floyd's face on them.

