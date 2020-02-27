NFL Prospect Mitchell Wilcox Violently Drilled In Face With Ball At Combine

Breaking News

OUUUUUUUUUUUUUCHHHHH!!!

NFL tight end prospect Mitchell Wilcox just took a ball straight to the face in his combine workout ... and it looked like it hurt like HELL!!!

Mitchell Wilcox just took a football to the face during the 'Gauntlet Drill' at #NFLCombine



The audible 'OHHHHH' is amazing. pic.twitter.com/9pm239QGS4 — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) February 27, 2020 @danfetes

The former USF standout was going through the famous gauntlet drill Thursday ... when for some reason, he didn't put his hands up before the third pass was thrown.

You can see the clip ... the fastball hits him right in the dome -- and it's pretty clear the shot didn't feel great.

To Wilcox's credit, he was able to finish the drill and is still out there chugging along -- although the damage to his face AND his NFL future might already be done.

Aside from getting hit in the noggin in front of a bunch of scouts ... Wilcox ran a slow 4.88 40-yard dash time and stumbled through other parts of his workout as well.

It ain't exactly a great look for the 23-year-old -- but there is hope ... remember the last dude who embarrassed himself in front of a national audience at the combine?