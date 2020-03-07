UFC's 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley's Post-Fight Party Plans, Pot & Pizza!!!
UFC's Sean O'Malley Post Fight Party Plans??? Weed & Pizza!!!
3/7/2020 12:10 AM PT
"Sugar" Sean O'Malley hasn't whooped ass in the Octagon in 2 years ... so how's he gonna celebrate his win Saturday night? POT & PIZZA!!!!
25-year-old O'Malley was one of the UFC's hottest young stars ... but hasn't fought since March 2018 (he flunked a drug test after taking a supplement that was laced with a banned substance).
Despite the layoff, Sugar tells TMZ Sports his fighting skills -- and ridiculous support from fight fans -- haven't diminished at all ... and he's ready to kick Jose Quinonez's ass at UFC 248.
"It just feels like another fight. 2 years off is not that big of a deal."
O'Malley continued ... "I don't think anything's really changed. I don't think much has changed as far as the attention I'm getting, as far as how excited the fans are."
Snoop Dogg's one of those fans -- remember his "O'MALLEY!! O'MALLEY!!" commentary during the Contender Series? Awesome.
And, once the fighting's done Saturday night ... "Sugar" Sean says it's time to get high!
"I'm gonna take a rip, I'm gonna hang out with my circle. I don't have an after-party planned. I'm just gonna celebrate with some medicine and some good food and that's about it."
His post-fight grub of choice?
"I always crave pizza. I think a lot of fighters do for whatever reason."
Now, that's a plan.
1 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.